TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Employees with Advisors Excel took part in their AE Big Day on Monday afternoon.

They were split into 65 teams. Each team got a $200 gift certificate to spend on a community project of their choice.

One of the teams chose to help raise awareness for the Military Veteran Project at Iron Rail Brewing.

“Maybe people donate down the line, research the organization, see how they can help, whether that’s donate, volunteer or provide resources that the organization may need,” said Advisors Excel employee Charles Morgan.

The company spent a total of $13,000 to impact the Topeka community through AE Big Day. The only rule teams were asked to follow was to try and make the biggest impact possible.