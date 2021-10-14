Advisors Excel gives away hundreds of winter clothing, shoes to local students in need

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Some local students are ready for winter weather thanks to an annual partnership.

Advisors Excel is providing hundreds of shoes, coats, hats, gloves, and socks to the students over at Sheldon Head Start in Topeka. The financial company has been giving the clothing and shoes away every year for six years now.

Extra coats will also be given away to students over at Ross, Pauline Central and South Elementary schools.

“Having one less thing on your list as a parent, one less thing to have to get before it starts to get cold suddenly,” Sheldon Hed Start Principal Gabrielle Tanner said. “You don’t have to worry about that. every single 221 Sheldon kiddos walk away with their new gear.”

The final day of the giveaway for students at Sheldon is Friday.