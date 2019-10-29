Advisors Excel gives winter clothing to hundreds of local students

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Over 200 Topeka preschoolers are going to be warmer this winter, thanks to Advisors Excel.

Students at Sheldon Head Start in Topeka got to pick out their favorite coat, hat, gloves, shoes, and socks on Tuesday morning.

Cody Foster, the Co-Founder of Advisors Excel, said several Advisors Excel employees volunteer at the school throughout the year. Five years ago, they noticed that kids were coming to school without a winter coat or with worn-out shoes.

They then came up with the idea to get the kids all the winter items they needed.

“It’s my first time I’ve been here, I’ve been traveling every time we’ve done this, and so to actually see the kids and when they go look in the mirror, and they have their new coat and shoes on and see their face kind of light up, it’s a pretty neat experience.” Cody Foster, Co-Founder of Advisors Excel, said.

The company is also donating coats to students in need at Ross Elementary School, Pauline Central Elementary, Pauline South Elementary, and Highland Park High School.