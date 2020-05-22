Advisors Excel helps Topeka graduates prepare for college with free items

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A group of graduates in Topeka is one step closer to being college-ready, thanks to a local company that is stepping up to help.

On Friday afternoon, Topeka’s Advisors Excel gave out 50 “college starter kits” to students who just graduated from Highland Park High School.

The company has given out these starter kits for the past several years and thought it was more important than ever to help this year’s graduating class.

“We’re providing them with all the items that they would probably have to go out and buy in order to get set up in an apartment, or a dorm room,” Lindsay Freeman with Advisors Excel said. “And it’s been really special and poignant this year of course because of COVID-19 and the need.”

Items that can be costly for college-bound students and even more of a hassle just to find because of the pandemic.

“We got blankets, pillows, hangers, a laundry basket. Just those essential things that are like very, very useful,” Giselle Morelesavina, a graduate, said.

The kits even included laundry detergent and towels to help make the transition to college a little bit easier.

It’s a transition Interim Principal Danny Ackerman said the students are more than ready for, given all the challenges they’ve had to face the past few months.

“Actually what you’ve gone through is actually going to benefit you because now you see kind of the change we need in the world and some things that obviously needed fixed,” Ackerman said. “And they can be on the front end of fixing those things in society.”

Giselle said she’s going to Washburn University in the fall to study social work and eventually wants to become a teacher in the 501 school district.