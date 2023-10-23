TOPEKA (KSNT) – Monday, a local organization is looking to make the holidays a bit more magical for those in Topeka and Shawnee County.

Advisors Excel is kicking off the Season Of Sharing’s ninth year. Beginning October 23rd, those in the local community can apply for the program if they have a unique request that will improve someone’s quality of life.

In years past some of the gifts include providing small medical equipment, like glasses or communication devices, and home modifications to make entrances and bathrooms more accessible for those with mobility needs.

The goal of the program is to spread holiday cheer and assist needs in ways other programs don’t.

“Holidays can be tough for a lot of people and put a strain on a lot of budgets,” Director of Community Engagement Tracy Khounsavanh Killough said. “We thought it was a really great opportunity to give and love on our community.”

Every application is reviewed, and decisions are made on a case-by-case basis.

Anyone in Topeka or Shawnee County can apply, or you can nominate someone you know for the program here.