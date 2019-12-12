Advisors Excel takes local kids shopping

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Christmas is already here for some local kids, thanks to Advisors Excel.

Employees shopped with students Wednesday as part of the company’s Season of Sharing.

They purchase gifts for at-risk and in-need students from Topeka Public Schools. The shopping sprees are a way for kids to buy things they need and buy gifts for their loved ones too.

One little shopper knew exactly what he needed and went in with a special strategy. Christopher Grandstaff said he found clothes that are bigger than him.

When asked why he did that, Grandstaff said, “Because I’m going to grow, remember?”

Cody Foster with Advisors Excel said this is one of the things they do every year that they love.

“They get a chance to spend some time with the kids and put a face to some of the things we do,” Foster said. “We don’t get to see the person benefitting so they love it because they get to spend some time with them.”

Advisors Excel will do the same with every school in the district this month.