Advocates walk across Kansas to raise awareness for marginalized groups

KANSAS (KSNT) – Two men are walking from one side of Kansas to the other along Highway 24 to raise awareness for the organization Unbound out of Kansas City, Kansas and stopped in Topeka on Friday.

The pair started at the Colorado border on September 1, and over a month later reached the Sunflower State’s capital. Their end goal is the headquarters for Unbound. They say it’s a way to show families in need that they are not alone.

Jake Hentzen is one of the people taking on the challenge. His father is one of the founders of Unbound, and he walked a 4,000 mile journey from Kansas City to Guatemala in 1996 and again years later, from Guatemala to Chile.

“He over the years did a few different walks so it’s in my blood,” Hentzen said.