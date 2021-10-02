Afghani refugees arrive after baby born at airport, headed to Manhattan

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A family of five refugees from Afghanistan are now in Kansas after a long journey to escape the rule of the Taliban Friday night.

The couple traveled to Germany, Virginia and Texas before arriving in Kansas City, Missouri. The mother gave birth to their baby in the Kabul airport on August 21. Two days later, they were in route to their new life.

According to Manhattan City Commissioner Aaron Estabrook, about 100 community members have signed on to be part of the initiative to make families like this one feel at home, 60 of which are heads of organizations in the area.