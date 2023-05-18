TOPEKA (KSNT) -This summer, a new festival celebrating African American culture and heritage is coming to Topeka.

The event will be held at downtown Topeka’s Evergy Plaza from July 28-30 and will include musical performances, vendors and discussion panel sessions focused on professional and personal growth for African Americans, according to Greater Topeka Partnership Communications Director India Yarborough.

“We wanted to create a sustainable art and cultural initiative for the state of Kansas that celebrates the positive influences in our local communities,” Co-Founder Rodney Harmon, a Department of Justice – Bureau of Prisons retiree living in Topeka said. “We’ve never seen Black culture represented on this scale before, and we wanted it to be more than a music festival. This is why we sought to include activities focusing on more than just performances, bringing together the intersection of art, business, health, and history of the African American community.”

The event will feature musical performances from local artists: Kansas native Justin Aaron, saxophonist and top 8 contestant on The Voice; saxophonist JahVelle; Topeka-native rapper Brandon “Bizzy” Evans and more. Additional activities include a choir hour with participants from five different churches, a two-hour African American history bus tour led by local historians Sherri Camp and Donna Rae Pearson, an art exhibit at the Historic Jayhawk Theatre and scholarship giveaways of $1,000 each to three local high school students.

The discussion panel will be hosted by a group of experts and range in topics from business development to personal wellness.

“We’re proud to support Topeka’s inaugural For the Culture KS Fest and strongly believe in its mission of expanding the diverse cultural offerings our area has to offer,” President of Visit Topeka Sean Dixon said. “From Fiesta Topeka to Pride Kansas to the upcoming Brown v. Board 70th anniversary commemoration, and other unique cultural events held here annually, the Topeka area continues to be a model for inclusive community celebrations that draw visitors from around the region and across the country. This July is going to be a big month for Kansas’ capital city, so don’t miss it.”

Topeka played a vital role in the U.S. civil rights movement May of 1954 with its landmark Supreme Court ruling on Brown v. Board of Education which outlawed segregation in public schools. Located in Monroe Elementary, the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site will be one of the stops on the historical bus tour. Other notable spots include The Ritchie House and Constitution Hall.

“I’ve been in Topeka all my life and have never seen a cultural celebration like this in the Midwest before,” Owner of HDB Construction Alonzo Harrison said. HDB Construction is the longest-running civil construction company in Kansas, and also a For the Culture KS Fest board member. “I’m very proud of the work this group, along with our community, is doing to not only celebrate but also educate on African American culture. It’s been a long time coming, and we want to do this right.”

