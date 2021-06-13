After 2 year hiatus, symphony at the Flint Hills is back

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Symphony at the Flint Hills is finally back after being canceled for the last two years due to weather and coronavirus.

Symphony at the Flint Hills opened its gates early for eager fans to come experience the festival before the Kansas City Symphony began to play.

The festival offered fresh food and entertainment for all of the guests, including horse-drawn carriage rides through the prairie. The event was held just south of Council Grove in the North Lakeview Pasture in Morris County.

Sandy Carlson, the program manager of the event, said “The support that we have received through the year especially since tickets went on sale in March has been wonderful”.

“There was a huge buzz as people arrive and begin walking the side. It all feels so good,” said Carlson.

The mission of the festival is to raise awareness of the great history within Flint Hills. The festival offered people opportunities to learn about the events that took place there and the geographical makeup of the hills.