After COVID closure, Kansas’ Brookville Hotel returning with new name

ABILENE (KSNT) – A legendary Kansas restaurant lost in the COVID-19 pandemic is making a comeback with a new name, according to Visit Abilene.

The Munson family, who in February completely lost their Prime Steakhouse in Junction City to a devastating fire, said it is getting back in the restaurant business with Abilene’s Brookville Hotel property, renaming it to Legacy Kansas.

Kansans knew the Brookville Hotel for its fried chicken dinners, but it closed in October 2020 due to the pandemic and fewer visitors.

The Munsons told Visit Abilene that they intend to get Legacy Kansas’ doors open quickly.

“It is important for us to reopen for the summer travel season,” said Deanna Munson. “We will continue to work over the coming months to expand our menu featuring our locally-raised Angus beef.”

Alongside the Munson steaks, they will combine the menus of the Brookville Hotel and the old Prime Steakhouse, with “gourmet burgers, and homemade ice cream featuring a replica of Munson’s Prime Steakhouse’s iconic ice cream maker.”

The former Brookville Hotel owners aren’t going anywhere either, according to Visit Abilene. Mark and Connie Martin will join the Munson family to support the reopening and rebrand.

“Munson Angus Farms started in 1869 and the Brookville Hotel opened in 1870,” Munson said. “It is important for both the Munson and Martin families to continue their legacies.”

Legacy Kansas plans to hire 30 employees as it gets up and running, according to Visit Abilene. To learn more about the new restaurant, click here.