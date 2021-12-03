After crash at I-70 and Carlson, sheriff’s office points towards addiction resources

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office reported that they found a 39-year-old woman unconscious after she drove off the road at I-70 and Carlson Road Friday morning.
Deputies used Narcan to revive the woman who regained consciousness.
The woman was taken to a local hospital.
In a series of tweets Friday morning the Sheriff’s Office also reported they found a 32-year-old man unconscious and pulseless last weekend in a Shawnee County residence. Emergency services performed CPR, and used Narcan to revive the man. He was taken to a local hospital by AMR. After he was released, he was arrested for two felony warrants and one misdemeanor warrant.
The Sheriff’s Department wants residents to know there are addiction resources available in Topeka that are available to the community. They include:
- PARS Topeka
- Red square Valeo Behavioral Health Care
- Red square Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services Administration