After crash at I-70 and Carlson, sheriff’s office points towards addiction resources

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office reported that they found a 39-year-old woman unconscious after she drove off the road at I-70 and Carlson Road Friday morning.

Deputies used Narcan to revive the woman who regained consciousness.

The woman was taken to a local hospital.

In a series of tweets Friday morning the Sheriff’s Office also reported they found a 32-year-old man unconscious and pulseless last weekend in a Shawnee County residence. Emergency services performed CPR, and used Narcan to revive the man. He was taken to a local hospital by AMR. After he was released, he was arrested for two felony warrants and one misdemeanor warrant.

This morning we responded to I-70 & Carlson Road and discovered a 39-year-old unconscious female who had a medical emergency and drove off the roadway. Law enforcement officers administered Narcan at the scene and the female regained consciousness…



(1/4) pic.twitter.com/z0eKBrtVyE — Shawnee Co. Sheriff (@ShawneeSheriff) December 3, 2021

The Sheriff’s Department wants residents to know there are addiction resources available in Topeka that are available to the community. They include: