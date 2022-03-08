TOPEKA (KSNT) – Race is taking the center stage with the Kansas State School Board.

The State Board of Education received recommendations today from Governor Laura Kelly’s commission on racial equity and justice. The topics of the discussion ranged from school resource officers to Native American mascots at Kansas schools. Tuesday night’s meeting comes less than two weeks after the board suspended an Education Commissioner for making insensitive comments about Native Americans.

“Racial sensitivity, cultural awareness, respect,” said Betty Arnold, a member of the Kansas State Board of Education.

Ann Mah, another member of the board, said she wanted to hear more about ways to increase diversity in teaching.

“We know we don’t have enough teachers of color in our schools,” Mah said. “The demographic of the teacher core does not match the students.”

Following the presentation, the Board of Education heard public comment from Nis Wilbur, a citizen of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation. She called out the board for rejecting the resignation of Education Commissioner Randy Watson.

“This decision clearly communicates to native students that their educators may make bigoted comments and jokes about them,” Wilbur said.

She went on to ask the Department of Education to immediately put forth a plan to improve educational outcomes for indigenous students. She said that indigenous students were the second-highest sub-group to drop out during that same year, a problem which she says Kansas’ state legislators need to address.

The Board is expected to continue their discussion tomorrow. The agenda for Wednesday shows that the board will talk about student inclusivity and the board’s chair says that local Native American leaders will be in attendance.