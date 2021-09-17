After more than 70 years Emporia veteran’s remains returned home

EMPORIA (KSNT) – United States Marine Corps Private Glenn White received a hero’s welcome today in Emporia.

The return of White’s remains was escorted into his hometown with a flag and motorcycle escort.

While serving, he was part of the first battalion. White saw action in the Pacific in 1949. He earned a silver star medal for his service.

Recently, DNA analysis connected White back to his family here in Kansas. It was a warm welcome back home to Emporia today.

“When we go places and we fight for this country, and somebody dies for this country, there’s two lives given that day,” said Eugene Dold, an Emporia veteran himself. “There’s the life they were living, and there’s the life they were going to live.”

Saturday White’s remains will be buried at Memorial Lawn Cemetery.