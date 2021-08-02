After string of shots fired in Manhattan, police ask for public’s help

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – After a string of gunshots reported between June and July in Manhattan revealed shell casings in the streets and bullet holes in residences, the Riley County Police Department said it’s looking for the public’s help to find out where they’re coming from.

RCPD shared a map marking all of the locations in Manhattan where it has sent officers to reports of shots fired. The first incident was June 23, while the last was July 26. In three of the shootings, the department said it found holes from stray bullets hitting residences in the area, and at one shooting location, it found shell casings. Officers couldn’t find any evidence at three of the places where someone reported shots fired.

In total, RCPD is looking into seven different reports of shots fired in the city. The full list of gunshots reported is as follows:

June 23 – Canfield Drive and Hunting Avenue – Bullet holes found

June 26 – Freemont Street and North 11th Street – No evidence found

June 27 – Leavenworth Street between North 10th Street and North 9th Street – No evidence found

July 11 – Near the intersection of North Manhattan Avenue and Laramie Street – No evidence found

July 18 – Near Pandora Rolled Ice Cream by North 12th Street – Shell casings found

July 25 – Yuma Street and North 10th Street – Bullet holes found

July 26 – Near Yuma Street and North 8th Street – Bullet holes found

RCPD said it doesn’t believe the shootings were targeting anyone, but “shooting a gun in the city limits of Manhattan is not only illegal but very dangerous.” The department also asked for the public to help find who fired the shots before they do end up hurting someone.

“One way to help us find the people responsible for this and prevent one of these stray bullets from hitting someone in the future is to register your home or business security camera through Safe Cam. Safe Cam is a voluntary secure database of security camera location and contact information. If one of these incidents happened/happens near you, an officer will use the database to contact you to request video.” Riley County Police Department

To register a security camera with RCPD, click here. Anyone with information regarding the gunshots can also call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.