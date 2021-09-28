After Topeka woman lost to domestic violence, event raising money for her daughter

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A benefit on Sunday is aiming to raise awareness for domestic violence and raise money for the daughter of domestic violence victim Hannah King of Topeka.

King, 20, was killed by her boyfriend in early September. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said it found King and her boyfriend, both from Topeka, in a home in the Montara neighborhood south of Topeka. Investigators ruled it as an apparent murder-suicide.

Friends and colleagues of King are coming together to create ‘HANNAHPALOOZA’ in honor of domestic violence awareness. The event is Sunday, October 3rd at 2 p.m. at Victoria’s Bar in Topeka.

People can eat with a donation of $10, enter raffles and live auctions, and listen to live music. The auctions feature artwork from local artists and even an imported, vintage bronze statue will be up for grabs. One of the event’s organizers, Casey Simpson, said this will become an annual tradition and help King’s daughter.

“Our main focus is on the domestic violence,” Simpson said. “Our other focus is raising money. All the money from the benefit will go to MyLynn, who will be four years old in November.”

Victoria’s Bar is located at 5011 SW Topeka Blvd.