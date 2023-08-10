TOPEKA (KSNT) – A ghoulish evening is planned this coming October for those wanting to get a little nostalgic in a spooky setting in Topeka.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is hosting a “Zombie Prom” from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the Garfield Community Center Gym. The event will feature a photo booth, snacks and a prom king and queen contest for attendees, all of which are encouraged to put on their best zombie attire and dance the night away.

Participants must be 18 years old or older and will need to pay $15 at the door for the event, according to Shawnee County Parks and Recreation. A maximum number of 100 people will be accepted for the event.

The Garfield Community Center can be found at 1600 NE Quincy St. in Topeka. For more information and to register online, click here.