TOPEKA (KSNT) – Agents with the Prevention and Resiliency Services’ Substance Misuse Task Force have released the results of a liquor violation operation.

The task force was accompanied by agents with the Kansas Alcoholic Beverage Control as part of a law enforcement operation on Dec. 7, 2023, according to a press release. The operation looked to identify which local businesses in Shawnee County and Topeka were in compliance with Kansas liquor laws.

In total, the agents conducted five controlled buys at liquor stores with one location selling liquor to a minor. This resulted in a compliance rate of 80%. Additionally, 10 controlled buys were conducted at other drinking establishments in the county and the city with a compliance rate of 100%.

Liquor establishments in compliance with Kansas law include:

EJ’s Liquor Barn – 1001 SW Wanamaker Rd.

Fleming Place Wine & Spirits – 400 SW 10th Ave.

Plaza Liquors – 3705 SW Plaza Dr.

Beck’s Liquor Store – 2069 SE 29th St.

Dock Liquor – 2838 SE 29th St.

Other locations found to be in compliance with Kansas law:

4310 Pizza Company – 4310 SW 21st St.

Spangles #20 – 2037 SW Gage Blvd.

Coffee Bar – 1635 SW Washburn Ave.

Margarita Jalisco – 1616 SW 17th St.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop – 2614 SW 17th St.

The Dugout – 1545 SW Fairlawn Rd.

20’s West – 901 SW Fairlawn Rd.

AJ’s New York Pizzeria II – 1930 SW Westport Dr.

Monsoon Indian Grill – 2040 SW Wanamaker Rd.

HuHot Mongolian Grill – 5900 SW Huntoon Rd.

