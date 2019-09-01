Aggieville businesses prep for the return of football season

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — College football is back and fans were out in full force Saturday supporting their teams.

But fans aren’t the only ones who are glad the season is underway.

For businesses in Aggieville, it’s one of the busiest times of the year. On game days, fans flock to the stores and bars as they prepare to cheer on the Wildcats.

Stores like Rally House were full of customers waiting in line to buy some new gear while the bars were packed with fans having a pregame meal.



For the next few months, that’s what Saturdays, better known as ‘Caturdays’ in Aggieville will look like.



“Usually it starts off with people coming in because people are getting coffee and varsity and looking for that new shirt,” said Rally House store manager Chelsea Manwarren. “Then it picks up around lunchtime. Lots of people come in excited over getting pom-poms, and their beads, their face tats, obviously their great game day gear.”



The staff at Kite’s Bar and Grill was prepared for the game day rush.



“Today we’ve been busy since we opened pretty much,” said server Danielle Mansfield. “But, it’s gone by pretty smoothly. We’ve had like decent turn around on like tables leaving and coming. But we were like staffed to expect it to be pretty busy.”



While it may get chaotic, for these businesses, it’s one of their favorite times of the year.



“All of our coworkers are just having a good time, even though we’re super stressed out,” said Mansfield. “All the fans just come in cheering, having fun every time someone scores. So, it’s super fun.”



“Football runs deep wit] our fans,” said Manwarren. “Everyone bleeds purple around here. So, good times, lots of customers in and fun had by all.”



As it gets closer to game time and fans make their way to the stadium, that’s when the real fun begins.

The Wildcats gave fans a lot to cheer about as they got the win over Nicholls Saturday night it in front of a sold out crowd.