MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The first phase of extensive road construction work in Aggieville is expected to begin this month according to the City of Manhattan.

North Manhattan Avenue in Aggieville will be closed from Fremont Street to Moro Street starting Monday, April 25. The construction will keep the area closed through the fall of 2022.

This work is part of the Aggieville Vision project which will encompass North Manhattan Avenue from Fremont Street to Bluemont Avenue. It will include complete reconstruction of the street, sidewalks, water lines and storm sewer. Once this work begins, the new Aggieville Parking Garage will be accessible only through the intersection of 14th and Laramie streets. The public parking lot north of Laramie Street will stay open and is accessible from 12th Street.

The road work project will cost $6 million according to the City of Manhattan. It was approved by the City Commission on Dec. 21, 2021. It will be be paid for through revenues from Aggieville’s Tax Increment Finance district and through the .5% Economic Recovery and Relief sales tax approved by Manhattan voters, which is set to begin on Jan. 1, 2023.

If you have any questions related to this project, contact Project Coordinator Ken hays at 785-587-2415 or hays@cityofmhk.com. For more information about this project, go to the city’s website here.