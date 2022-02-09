MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A Fort Riley soldier is now out of the hospital and in jail awaiting trial, after the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said he shot and killed another soldier in Manhattan’s entertainment district.

Authorities took Tremelle R. Montgomery, 19, of Fort Riley, from Stormont Vail hospital in Topeka to the Riley County Jail on Wednesday, according to the KBI. He was booked on a charge of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Montgomery is accused of shooting and killing Joshua Wardi, 21, of Fort Riley, after they got in a verbal argument in Aggieville Feb. 5. The KBI said Riley County police went to 12th and Moro Street after hearing gunshots, and found Wardi injured there. He was pronounced dead at the scene after officers tried to give him first aid.

Officers later caught up to Montgomery as he ran away from the scene, and one of them shot at and hit him in the leg between Moro Street and Laramie Street, the KBI said. He was taken to Via Christi hospital in Manhattan and then later Stormont Vail.

There have been no charges determined in the officer-involved shooting that came as police chased Montgomery after finding Wardi shot dead, according to the KBI. Once the investigation is completed, the agency said it would present the findings to the Riley County Attorney for him to formally file charges.

The KBI confirmed both Montgomery and Wardi were soldiers stationed at Fort Riley. This was the second shooting in two months where the accused gunman was a Fort Riley soldier. Joshua Cummings, 20, faces a charge of second-degree murder stemming from a separate Dec. 12 shooting at Tate’s Grill. That shooting left a 24-year-old K-State student with a gunshot wound and another 24-year-old man with a concussion, according to the Riley County Police Department.