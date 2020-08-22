Aggieville O’Malley’s shut down for violating coronavirus rules

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County health officials ordered an Aggieville bar to shut down Saturday for not following the mask ordinance and serving drinks at the counter.

O’Malley’s Alley allowed people Friday to have drinks standing at the counter and not wear face masks, according to an investigation by Riley County police, the Riley County health officer, and complaining residents. Both violate the city’s Local Health Order 18.

This is not the first time the bar has faced penalties, as Riley County police gave it a citation August 14 for violating the mask ordinance.

The Riley County Health Department said the order to close would remain in effect “until such time as O’Malley’s can comply with Order 18 or any subsequent order.” It said they were unsuccessful in getting the bar to follow the order Friday.

O’Malley’s has not publicly responded to the order to close as of Saturday afternoon.