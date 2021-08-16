Aggieville Parking Garage construction reaching halfway point, set to open in April 2022

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Crews are reaching the halfway point in construction on a new parking garage in Aggieville. The garage is located at the corner of West Laramie Street and North Manhattan Avenue.

Project Coordinator Ken Hays said crews have nearly finished the structure of the garage. This week, they will be putting a layer of cement on the floors and painting on the brick facade.

Hays said people will notice more street work on Manhattan and Laramie once the project is further along.

“There are portions that have to wait until a lot of the ground-level portion of the garage itself is done just because they connect to each other,” Hays said.

The city plans to do sidewalk and landscaping work on both sides of the new parking garage. Hays said this will be done on Laramie Street from 14th Street to Manhattan Avenue, then down Manhattan Avenue to Anderson Avenue.

The new parking garage will is expected to open in April 2022. The nearly $18 million project will add 450 parking stalls to the area.