Aggieville scooping up a classic fall favorite at 19th annual “Chili Crawl”

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – More than a dozen Manhattan restaurants put their chili-making skills to the test Saturday.

The 19th annual Chili Crawl had Aggieville crawling with people of all ages to try out different chili recipes. The proceeds from the event go back to children in the community through the Manhattan Optimist Club.

“They support a lot of charities, little league charities and stuff like that, so why not,” Jim Keating, a Manhattan resident, said.

For each $20 ticket sold, people who participated in the event got a pass that allows them to try out all of the different chili options. This money will then be used towards other events in the future for children in the community.

“The Just Tri It Triathalon, we are going to help with the Bewitching in Westloop, we do a basketball contest, we do a spaghetti feed,” Tom Claman, an organizer with Manhattan Optimist Club, said.

Popular restaurants like Kites Bar and Grill, Coco Bolos and many others participated in the Chili Crawl. This year, restaurants are just happy to be serving the community after a year of challenges brought on by the pandemic.

“It’s a nice way to get back into the swing of the community,” Claman said. “I know restaurants have been dying to get it done. We’ve been dying to get it done.”

The chili crawlers left the event feeling full and the organizers look forward to continuing the event again next year. For more information, click here.