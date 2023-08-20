MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – A 35-year-old woman is in the hospital following a shooting in Aggieville.

According to a press release from the Riley County Police Department, officers responded to multiple gunshots fired in the 1100 Block of Laramie Street just before 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Upon arrival offices found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in her back. She was then transported to Via Christi Hospital for her injuries which are believed to be life threatening.

There has been no arrest made at this time and the shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Riley County Police Department at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777