MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Cattle from across the country were in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday for the annual Aggieville Showdown.

The Showdown started at the Riley County Fairgrounds with a cattle show. The finalists were then presented at the Grand Drive.

The night concluded with a live performance from Filmore. One Vendor says the event is a great way for lots of people to come together.

“It’s super exciting to see all of these people come to Aggieville,” Tara Gieber with MHK Caravan said. “Many of them are locals, but some of them have never been to Manhattan before, so it’s pretty neat to see them all here and mingling and shopping and spending money in our town so it’s awesome.”

This was Aggieville Showdown’s third year, and vendors are excited to be back next year.