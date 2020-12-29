Aggieville won’t hold 18th NYE ‘Little Apple Drop’

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – It was supposed to be the 18th year for the ‘Little Apple Drop’ in Manhattan, but because of the coronavirus, it won’t be happening.

Normally Aggieville is full of people ready to ring in the new year, but the Aggieville Businesses Association said they want to be safe and hold off on the event.

In years past, the event brings in a lot of customers to the local bars and restaurants. The owner of Kites Bar and Grille said they were hoping things would be better by the new year, so they could hold the event. However, he said he understood why they aren’t and invites people to come support local businesses.

“We want to see people come out and at east come in and have dinner, have a couple drinks,” said Owner Scott Sieben. “Maybe they don’t stay until midnight, maybe they stay till 10, you know the new year for some people. But we are looking forward to some people coming out and enjoying the local restaurants and bars.”

Sieben also suggested if people don’t feel comfortable going to eat inside, they can order to go.