TOPEKA (KSNT) -Police want to know more about a man who showed up at a local hospital Friday morning with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police would like anyone with information regarding the shooting to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. You can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.