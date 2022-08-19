TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man accused of aggravated robbery is in custody days after it was reported.

Devon Mayfield (Courtesy Photo/ Shawnee County Department of Corrections)

On Aug. 15, officers with the Topeka Police Department were sent to the 5300 block of SW 10th Street after a report of an aggravated robbery, according to a release.

On Thursday, Aug. 18, following an investigation, Devon Mayfield, 19, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:

Aggravated Burglary

Interference

Theft

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Topeka Police Department or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers, 785-234-0007.