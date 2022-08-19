TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man accused of aggravated robbery is in custody days after it was reported.
On Aug. 15, officers with the Topeka Police Department were sent to the 5300 block of SW 10th Street after a report of an aggravated robbery, according to a release.
On Thursday, Aug. 18, following an investigation, Devon Mayfield, 19, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:
- Aggravated Burglary
- Interference
- Theft
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Topeka Police Department or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers, 785-234-0007.