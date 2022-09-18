KANSAS (KSNT) – Sunday marks the first day of National Farm Safety and Health Week.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture is reminding people to keep yourself and those around you safe on the farm.

The events begin Sept. 19 and continues through Sept. 24. The National Education Center For Agricultural Safety will be hosting AgriSafe Webinars beginning on Monday and include topics of tractor safety, farmer health, safety of youth and health of women in agriculture.

The fall harvest season can be one of the busiest and most dangerous parts of the year. This is why the third week of September is recognized as National Farm Safety and Health Week. This annual promotion by the National Safety Council has been proclaimed as such by each sitting U.S. President since Franklin D. Roosevelt.

There will be two Zoom seminars per day. To sign up for the free Webinars, click here.