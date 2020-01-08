Agriculture tech abounds at Topeka Farm Show 2020

Topeka, KAN (KSNT) – Farmers around northeast Kansas are gathering at the Stormont Vail Events Center for an annual expo.

The 2020 Topeka Farm Show kicked off on Tuesday with more than 600 booths and exhibits.

While a lot of those booths tend to cater to farming, there are also many booths that feature other individual needs such as home remodeling and insurance need. Vendors there said there’s something for everyone, even if you’re not into the agricultural aspect.

“It’s not only a farm show, it’s also a show where urban people or maybe people that live in the rural might benefit from some things,” said George Hunsinger who works for the Kansas Farm Bureau. “It might be as simple as a very good lawn mower. There’s all kinds of things here to see.”

The show is free to the public and will continue through the 9th with the hours listed below for the days remaining: