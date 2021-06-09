Air conditioning parts in short supply, people could be feeling the heat

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Another national shortage is hitting Northeast Kansas. Equipment needed to repair air conditioning units is in short supply because of the pandemic.

This includes things like copper, Freon which has doubled in price and air conditioning units as a whole. Experts in the industry are starting to get booked up and some could be seeing a three to four-month waitlist for services.

Experts are urging people to maintain their AC units. This could prevent people from needing a repair. Check the filers regularly and wash the units out once a month, especially before using the unit heavily this summer.

If the unit does break, there are some thing people can do to help stay cool and fight off the heat.

“One of the old tricks that a lot of people forgot is take a wet rag and put it on your head,” Brandon Fentress, of Brandon’s Heating & Air, said. “Get a fan going and if the fans working on your central heat and air run it. Make sure all the windows are open. Doors if you can. Other than that try and get out of the house.”

If needing a repair, it is important to get on a waitlist as soon as possible. Fentress said he has been warned that AC units might run out by the end of summer.