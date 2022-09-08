TOPEKA (KSNT)- Shawnee County has set aside extra money for next year to help those suffering from addiction get the help they need to get their lives back on track.

The Shawnee County Board of Commissioners approved an additional $50,000 for their Special Alcohol-Drug Program for 2023. It’s a 23% increase from last year. In Topeka and Shawnee County, the Alcohol-Drug Program is funded by the Kansas Alcohol Tax.

The county commissioners said this program helps both people suffering from addiction and their families by funding a variety of support options.

“All these programs help specific individuals; Valeo treats individuals with their social detox program, PARS works with families and youth, the drug courts work with the courts adults suffering from addictions,” Donald Crowder, Topeka and Shawnee County Alcohol and Substance Abuse Advisory Committee Grant Committee Chair said.

The drug court is working to expanding its efforts to reach veterans who suffer with addiction.