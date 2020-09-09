Alice C. Sabatini Art Gallery opens after year long renovation project

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Alice C. Sabatini Art Gallery, located in the Topeka Shawnee County Public Library, has opened to the public after a year long renovation project.

“One of the things we focused on was increasing space for our wonderful art collection. We will have local art and traveling exhibits coming up. We encourage people to come in and experience art.”

The Alice C. Sabatini Gallery is home to Topeka’s oldest public art collection. The nucleus of the art collections was created when library board member Edward Wilder purchased a large collection of Art Nouveau glass and ceramics for the library while on a tour of Europe in 1901.

The collection includes regional paintings and prints, American contemporary ceramics, glass paperweights, West African decorative arts, southwest reliquary woodcarvings and 19th century Chinese decorative arts.

“We have gone through some major renovations,” Marie Pyko, Library Public Service Director said. “One of the things we focused on was increasing space for our wonderful art collection. We will have local art and traveling exhibits coming up. We encourage people to come in and experience art.”

The library gallery was formally renamed The Alice C. Sabatini Gallery in 2002 after the current library facility opened. The Sabatini Gallery is named to honor the memory of local artist, educator, designer and philanthropist Alice C. Sabatini.