Alice Cooper to perform at Topeka’s Stormont Vail Events Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Rock n’ Roll Hall of Famer will grace the halls of Stormont Vail Events Center June 6, including special guest Lita Ford to open the night.

Alice Cooper, alongside Ford, are bringing back the “‘Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back” show, which debuted in the summer of 2019, into 2020. The 2020 leg of the tour kicks off May 30 and runs through June 27, according to the Stormont Vail Events Center.

This makes Topeka the fifth stop on their summer tour around the country.

Tickets will be available on the Alice Cooper Tour website, and will go on pre-sale starting January 23 at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit the Stormont Vail Events Center event page.