TOPEKA (KSNT) – Departing from Wichita earlier Monday morning, the new Gage Park train has finally arrived.

As much as the former train was beloved in the community, it’s 55 year run began showing its age lately. With frequent mechanical breakdowns, and mechanics even using parts of their own truck to keep it running, Monday’s arrival is being celebrated by the community as much by those in the parks department.

The new train has fewer mechanical parts, meaning it should run even more efficiently than the previous one.

With updating this iconic part of Topeka, it was important for the parks department to preserve what makes the Gage Park train special to many.

“This train engine is designed to look as much like the old train as possible,” Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Communications Supervisor Mike McLaughlin said, “We even picked the colors of the coaches to be the same as the old train. Other than it’s electric, we’re entering the new electric era, this train should be more efficient. The same memory, that’s the most important part, that the same memories will still be created for generations of families here at Gage Park.”

In addition to the electric change, it should be nicer to ride on for adults. Higher seats in the coaches mean parents won’t have their knees by their chin for rides moving forward.

The Gage train typically opens every year around spring break, and that’s no different for the newest addition.