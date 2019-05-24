Clinton Lake boat ramps, beaches closed ahead of Memorial Day Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) - Major portions of Clinton Lake are closed to the public ahead of Memorial Day Weekend. High water has closed all boat ramps and beaches at Clinton Lake.

Natural Resource Manager Samantha Jones says this is going to mean fewer visitors over the holiday.

"Clinton Marina has had to shut down because their power source has gone under water, so they had to completely shut down and their closed and this is the first big weekend of the year," said Jones.

Jones says people will have access to their boats if they are docked at the marina, but she does not recommend they go out on the water. She says if there is an emergency, crews will have a hard time accessing the lake.

Despite the flooding, Jones says there is a lot of on-land activities that are available over the holiday. Below is a full list of what is closed and open at Clinton Lake.

Available Camping:

Clinton State Park

Cedar Ridge Campground (Bloomington East Park)

Limited Sites in Hickory and Walnut Campgrounds (Bloomington East Park) - please note these sites do not have sewer nor bathrooms available due to a closed lift station. Port-a-potties are available for their use, and they can go to Cedar Ridge to utilize the shower facilities.

Bloomington West Group Campground

Rockhaven Equestrian Campground

Woodridge Primitive Campground



Eagle Bend Golf Course:

Open



Disc Golf Courses:

Bloomington East Park

Clinton State Park



Trails:

All dirt trails (hiking, biking, equestrian) are closed.

City of Lawrence Paved Trail through the Spillway is open

Sanders Mound Trail is partially closed.



Boat Ramps:

All Developed Boat Ramps are Closed



Beaches:

Both Beaches are Closed



Clinton Marina:

Closed