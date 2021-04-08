‘All for driving the wrong way’: Police report details Suellentrop’s actions during DUI arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop is facing a felony charge for trying to get away from police, along with several other charges from the night of March 16 when he was caught driving under the influence going the wrong way on I-70.

Suellentrop was brought to the Docking State Office Building in Topeka once officers were able to get him out of his car and off the road during the early hours that day.

They said a standard sobriety test wasn’t done due to the location of the stop, Suellentrop’s safety and public concern.

When they got to the Docking Building, the trooper who arrested him tried to get the senator to do a breathalyzer, but he refused, saying quote, “I don’t feel the need to do so.”

According to the report, the trooper said the Wichita lawmaker also said “all for going the wrong way” and then called the officer “donut boy.”

A judge approved a warrant in the early morning hours of March 16 for officers to get a blood sample from Suellentrop.

Those results show he had a blood alcohol content of .17, which is two times the legal limit.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay’s office is handling the case and said a high-ranking political figure like Suellentrop would not receive any special treatment.

“That should be the expectation of the community that we serve,” he said. “Just because someone is a known figure, doesn’t matter who they are or what their background is, I can guarantee you in Shawnee County, in my office, they are going to get the same treatment as anybody else.”

Also in the report, the trooper said when Suellentrop’s blood was being drawn, the senator looked him up and down, saying that he used to play competitive high school and that he could quote “take me,” as in the trooper in the room.

The Republican lawmaker’s next court date is scheduled for June 3.

To read the full report, click below.