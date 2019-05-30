All hands on deck: How Westar is working to restore power for thousands of customers after tornado

Five hundred Westar Energy workers have been working around the clock since Tuesday trying to restore power to the areas impacted by the tornado that went through parts of Douglas County, south of Lawrence and through the city of Linwood.

Westar officials said it isn’t just a repair project, it’s a rebuild project.

Workers from surrounding cities were called in to join the restorations efforts.

“We sent them out at night in the dark to look at all of our infrastructure, the things we had on the ground and rather than try to restore the customers, we wanted to make it safe for the general public,” said Steve Vetsch, the Westar Senior Director of Distribution Operations.

The next step was putting in 400 new power poles to replace the ones that were damaged by the tornado.

Almost 4,000 customers were without power the morning after the tornado hit. Since then, Westar has been able to restore power for more than half of those customers.

Vetsch said they expect to have the rest of the power restored by Thursday night, and it’s all thanks to the massive group effort from the line workers.

“That’s just the mentality of really the industry and certainly our company, our line workers,” said Vetsch. “I mean, they certainly answer the bell every time and it’s just what we do.”

Westar officials said they expect to continue working in those areas for another week or two to finish things up.