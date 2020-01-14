All meetings canceled for Kansas House members

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – All committee meetings were canceled Tuesday afternoon and all Kansas House members were called to the Kansas Air National Guard for a meeting with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Kansas Deputy Attorney General Jay Scott Emler sent a letter to Speaker Ron Ryckman Tuesday saying that the DHS briefing should be given in a closed caucus.

In the letter, Emler also said the closed session will include information applicable to the security of the State and its citizens.

Similar meetings will be held next Thursday for Kansas Senators.

KSNT News is working to find out more information and will update this story as it becomes available.