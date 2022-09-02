TOPEKA (KSNT) – Emporia High School football will open their season tonight against Pittsburg while questions about allegations of misconduct remain unanswered.

A spokesman for the district said they will not comment on student discipline.

Allegations of misconduct emerged on Aug. 23 involving some members of the Emporia High School football team which remain under investigation by the Emporia Police Department, according to Police Captain Ray Mattas.

On Aug. 22, Emporia High School principal Dathan Fischer reported an incident to the Emporia Police Department at 4:17 p.m. The incident happened at Emporia High School.

Football practice was then canceled for a day.

Law enforcement conducted an investigation however after submitting it to Lyon County Attorney, Marc Goodman, Goodman requested “further investigation.”

The high school has been quiet about the allegations but the county attorney said the investigation should be wrapped up by next week, which is when he will determine whether to file charges.