TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person is in custody following an alleged swatting situation in Topeka.

City of Topeka spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker said in a press release that police were called around 4 a.m. on Friday, July 28 to a home in the 2900 block of SE Indiana Avenue regarding a hostage situation. A large number of officers responded to the call given the alleged crisis.

Following an investigation into the matter, Spiker said police learned there was no hostage situation at the home and that a false police report was made. Officers later found the swatting call came from a nearby home in the same block on SE Indiana Avenue.

Spiker said police arrested a 33-year-old Topeka woman and booked her into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for charges of transmit/communicate false info to request emergency service; w/threat of violent activity and a Shawnee County warrant.

Spiker said the suspect and the other individuals involved in the swatting situation are known to one another. This is believed to be an isolated incident with no reported injuries.