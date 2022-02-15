TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Wichita man who has been accused of shooting to death a Topeka woman in 2021 has been bound over for trial on Tuesday according to the Shawnee County District Attorney.

Kajun Daniel Brock was taken into custody after being labeled a suspect in the 2021 killing of Shakeita Young in Topeka.

On May 29, 2021, police were sent to 1832 NE Burgess Ct. East in response to a call that a woman had been shot. Police found Young suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the scene upon arrival and quickly pronounced that she was dead.

Brock was identified as the suspect of the shooting and was taken into custody on June 2, 2021 with assistance from U.S. Marshals.

Tuesday marked the end of the preliminary hearing for Brock which found probable cause that he had committed premeditated murder in the first degree. The case will now be set for a jury trial. Brock remains in custody on a $1 million bond and his case has been set for a scheduling conference in April.