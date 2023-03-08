MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Police say a Manhattan woman has been arrested in connection to reported sex crimes that allegedly occurred earlier this year.

The Riley County Police Department reports via social media that Elizabeth Butry, 28, of Manhattan has been arrested on several charges related to alleged crimes that happened in February 2023 involving a 13-year-old male victim. Allegedly the victim and Butry knew each other.

The RCPD says Butry was arrested around 11 a.m. on March 7 on three counts of rape, two counts of contributing to a child’s misconduct and one count each of attempted rape and furnishing alcohol to a minor. Butry is currently confined in the Riley County Jail as she waits for her first court appearance.