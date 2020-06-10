Alligator spotted near Wildcat Creek, RCPD says to avoid area

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department tweeted Wednesday afternoon warning people to avoid the area of Wildcat Creek.

RCPD said emergency dispatch received a call around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday from a man who said he saw an alligator while walking on Linear Park Trail near 17th Street.

Animal Control was sent to the scene and found an alligator, according to RCPD. They believe it’s one of the two stolen from Reptile World over the weekend.

RCPD said it’s unknown when or how the alligator made it into the creek.

This is a developing story.