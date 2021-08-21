Alma celebrates 12th annual ‘Hot Alma Nights’ car show

ALMA, Kan. (KSNT) – The 12th annual “Hot Alma Nights” took place in downtown Alma on Saturday to raise money for cancer research.

Hot Alma Nights started in 2009 as a way to support Relay for Life of Wabaunsee County. The organizers decided to do something unique instead of the traditional relay event.

Now the event is mainly a car show. This year around 330 cars participated.

Downtown Alma was blocked off to traffic and filled with vendors, food trucks and cars of all makes and models.

“Everybody schedules their class reunion for hot Alma nights night because that’s the only thing going on in town. I mean normally there’s not much going on in town so everybody wants to be here on hot Alma nights because the crowds here. Something to do,” Maurice Baker, Mayor of Alma, said.

Organizers said they look forward to continuing the tradition on the third week of August again in 2022.