Almost 2,000 without power near Emporia, 9-1-1 lines down

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Almost 2,000 people are without power in east Emporia Friday night.

The outage was first reported around 7 p.m. according to Evergy’s Outage Map. The cause of the outage hasn’t been reported at this time.

View a live look at the Outage Map below:

Additionally, the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center reported around 7:30 p.m. their lines are completely down. They said they’re on backup power with phone service on capacity. LCEC said your 9-1-1 calls will go to another county if they aren’t able to answer. They urge callers to stay on the line.