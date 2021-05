TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Around 8,000 people are without power Wednesday evening in west Topeka, according to Everygy’s outage map.

The power outages were first reported just before 5 p.m, according to Evergy. The estimated restoration time is 6:30 p.m.

Gina Penzig, a spokesperson for Evergy, said the outage was caused by a failed switch in a substation.