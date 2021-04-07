Alonzo Brooks’ family hopes murder confirmation helps solve case

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After 17 years, the FBI is now ruling Alonzo Brooks’ death as a murder.

The Shawnee County Coroner autopsied Brooks after his death in 2004, but could not identify a cause. Brooks’ aunt, Angela Cox, said they always knew Brooks was murdered.

“We were more glad and like finally, you know… reassured that this is exactly what we thought,” Cox said.

While the family has renewed hope the case will be solved, Cox said she wished they would have come to this conclusion 17 years ago.

“We wish this would have been a different outcome from the beginning, what we thought it was, we knew from the beginning that this wasn’t an accident,” said Cox.

The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for answers. If you know something, call their tip line at 816-512-8200.