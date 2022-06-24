TOPEKA (KSNT) – An ongoing investigation into a deadly crash between a motorcycle and Chevrolet Cruze has led authorities to believe another vehicle was involved.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, an Amazon vehicle was partly “involved in the crash, although the vehicle did not collide with the others.” Authorities believe the motorcyclist may have swerved to miss the delivery vehicle.

On June 17, at 7:27 p.m. Christopher R. Hodgkiss, 40, of Meriden, and Jinny Fratiello, 32, of Baldwin City, both died, when the Kawasaki EX250F17 Ninja 250 motorcycle they were on overturned on its side on Highway 40, near SE Shawnee Heights Road. As it slid in a sideways motion it was struck head-on by the Chevy Cruze.

The 54-year-old Lawrence driver of the Cruze had no apparent injuries, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Neither Hodgkiss or Fratiello were wearing a helmet, according to the KHP crash report.